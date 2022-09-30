Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid and East Antrim establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Rococo, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 56-58 Mill Street, Ballymena, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.
And Pappa's Kitchen, a takeaway at 8 Antrim Street, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim was also given a score of five on September 13.