Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid and East Antrim establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Fullans Department Store & Coffee Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 76-82 Main Street, Garvaghy, Portglenone, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.

And The Spice Merchant Carrickfergus, a takeaway at 161 Larne Road, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim was also given a score of five on January 2.