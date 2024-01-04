Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid and East Antrim establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Fullans Department Store & Coffee Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 76-82 Main Street, Garvaghy, Portglenone, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.
And The Spice Merchant Carrickfergus, a takeaway at 161 Larne Road, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim was also given a score of five on January 2.