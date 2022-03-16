Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid and East Antrim restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cuikin Pot, at 28 Queen Street, Ballykeel, Ballymena, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 10.

And Fayre Grill, at 27 Wellington Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim was also given a score of five on March 1.