Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid and East Antrim restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Ollie's Bistro, at 3b Market Place, Carrickfergus, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.
And The Sports Hut, at 145 Fenaghy Road, Cullybackey, Cullybackey, Antrim was also given a score of five on November 10.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 178 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (92%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.