Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid and East Antrim restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Ollie's Bistro, at 3b Market Place, Carrickfergus, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.

And The Sports Hut, at 145 Fenaghy Road, Cullybackey, Cullybackey, Antrim was also given a score of five on November 10.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 178 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (92%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.