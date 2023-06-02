Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid and East Antrim restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Digsy's, at 1 Knockan Road, Broughshane Upper, Broughshane, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 31.
And Rumours Coffee House, at 1 High Street, Carrickfergus, Antrim was also given a score of five on May 23.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 174 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 156 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.