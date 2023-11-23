Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid and East Antrim takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Subway At Carrick Milestone, at 26-28 Middle Road, Middle Division (Main Portion), Carrickfergus, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 26.

And Ballycarry Chinese, at 31 Main Street, West Ballycarry South, Carrickfergus, Antrim was also given a score of five on October 24.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 118 takeaways with ratings, 84 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.