Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid and East Antrim takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Subway At Carrick Milestone, at 26-28 Middle Road, Middle Division (Main Portion), Carrickfergus, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 26.
And Ballycarry Chinese, at 31 Main Street, West Ballycarry South, Carrickfergus, Antrim was also given a score of five on October 24.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 118 takeaways with ratings, 84 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.