Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Mid and East Antrim establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Naafi Cafe at 19 Point Street, Inver, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 15

• Rated 5: PIZZA PAVILION at Glenarm; rated on October 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Coach Bar at 9-11 Galgorm Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: The Front Page at 9 Ballymoney Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: The Services Club at 54 Trostan Avenue, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 8

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Water Margin Take Away at 36a Main Street, Garvaghy, Portglenone, Antrim; rated on April 14