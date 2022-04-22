Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Naafi Cafe at 19 Point Street, Inver, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 15
• Rated 5: PIZZA PAVILION at Glenarm; rated on October 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Coach Bar at 9-11 Galgorm Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: The Front Page at 9 Ballymoney Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: The Services Club at 54 Trostan Avenue, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 8
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Water Margin Take Away at 36a Main Street, Garvaghy, Portglenone, Antrim; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: The Pizza Box N I at Unit 2 18 Main Street, Garvaghy, Portglenone, Antrim; rated on April 13