Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nugelato Ballymena at 8-12r Broughshane Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: The Sports Hut at 145 Fenaghy Road, Cullybackey, Cullybackey, Antrim; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Clock Tower Cafe at Marine Gardens, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Dillon & Dodds (Whitehead Golf Club) at Mccrae'S Brae, Whitehead, Antrim; rated on December 6

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fat Tony’s at 35 Main Street, Broughshane Upper, Broughshane, Antrim; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Maureen's Fish & Burger Bar at 43-45 Broughshane Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on December 14