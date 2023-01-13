Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Pa Pa Brown's Grill at Marine Highway, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on January 9

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Central Bar (J D Wetherspoon) at 13-15 High Street, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on January 4

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Jess's Plaice at 9 Victoria Avenue, White Head, Whitehead, Antrim; rated on January 3