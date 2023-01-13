Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Pa Pa Brown's Grill at Marine Highway, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on January 9
Advertisement
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Central Bar (J D Wetherspoon) at 13-15 High Street, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on January 4
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Jess's Plaice at 9 Victoria Avenue, White Head, Whitehead, Antrim; rated on January 3