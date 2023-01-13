Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Pa Pa Brown's Grill at Marine Highway, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on January 9

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Central Bar (J D Wetherspoon) at 13-15 High Street, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on January 4

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: