Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Mid and East Antrim establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Larne Lighthouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Point Street, Inver, Larne, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 21.
And Charbella, a takeaway at Unit 2 Herbison Square, Ballymena, Antrim was also given a score of five on October 25.