Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Desperate Dan's at 12 Ballymoney Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Follow Coffee at 21 Greenvale Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Larne Adult Centre at 72 Ballymena Road, Ballyloran, Larne, Antrim; rated on May 6
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 40 Larne Road Link, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Royal British Legion Club at 19 Point Street, Inver, Larne, Antrim; rated on May 5
• Rated 5: Waterfall Bar at 1-3 High Street, Mill Tenement, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 4
• Rated 5: Ballylumford Sports & Social Club at 50 Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: Coast Road Inn at 3 Toberwine Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 22
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway Pentagon at 2c Pentagon Retail Park, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Touch's Plaice at 27b Upper Cairncastle Road, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on May 4
• Rated 5: Good to go IMG at 2-4 Gilmore Street, Ballykeel, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 3