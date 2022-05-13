Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Mid and East Antrim establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Desperate Dan's at 12 Ballymoney Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Follow Coffee at 21 Greenvale Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Larne Adult Centre at 72 Ballymena Road, Ballyloran, Larne, Antrim; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 40 Larne Road Link, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Royal British Legion Club at 19 Point Street, Inver, Larne, Antrim; rated on May 5

• Rated 5: Waterfall Bar at 1-3 High Street, Mill Tenement, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Ballylumford Sports & Social Club at 50 Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: Coast Road Inn at 3 Toberwine Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on April 22

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway Pentagon at 2c Pentagon Retail Park, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Touch's Plaice at 27b Upper Cairncastle Road, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on May 4