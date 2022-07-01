Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Mid and East Antrim establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ground Espresso Bars at 7 Castle Demesne, Glenarm Demesne, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: Coastal Coffee at 12 Victoria Avenue, White Head, Whitehead, Antrim; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Mauds Fortfield at 75a Belfast Road, West Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Morelli @ Oakland Park at 3 Oakland Park, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Shelly bs at 55c Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on June 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Larne And District Homing Pigeon Society at 164 Old Glenarm Road, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Blue Circle Social Club at 100 Shore Road, Glynn, Larne, Antrim; rated on June 24

• Rated 5: Larne Tech Old Boys at Upper Cairncastle Road, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim; rated on June 24

• Rated 5: Wellington Recreation Social Club at 1 Willowbank Road, Larne, Antrim; rated on June 24

• Rated 5: Larne Bowling and Lawn Tennis Club at 112-120 Glenarm Road, Curran And Drumaliss, Larne, Antrim; rated on June 20

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: