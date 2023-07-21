Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Toast at 93-95 Main Street, Cullybackey, Cullybackey, Antrim; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Cafe Pausa, Dunelm at Unit 1 Alban Retail Park Larne Road, Ballymena; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Taste Coffee Shop at Point Street, Inver, Larne, Antrim; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Mary & Martha's Vintage Tearoom at 4 Main Street, Killane, Ahoghill, Antrim; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Delightful Bites at 84 Main Street, Cullybackey, Cullybackey, Antrim; rated on June 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Millar's Bar at 46 Main Street, Forthill, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on July 6

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bait N Battered at 405 Cushendall Road, Rathkenny, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on July 19