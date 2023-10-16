Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: CRAVE KITCHEN at 14-16 Greenvale Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on October 11

    • Rated 5: Party Hero NI at 7 Corbally Road, Corbally, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on October 6

    • Rated 5: Dancing Goat at Kilcreggan Homes Ltd Elizabeth Avenue, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on October 5

    • Rated 5: Chloe’s Cafe and Deli Bar at 44 Henry Street, Ballykeel, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on October 4

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: The Bubble Tea Cup at 6 Rodgers Quay, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on October 10

    • Rated 5: Frydays Chip Shop Limited at 48 Main Street, Garvaghy, Portglenone, Antrim; rated on October 4