Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Mid and East Antrim establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Millside Restaurant at 19a Church Road, Ballykennedy, Antrim; rated on November 28
• Rated 5: Knockagh View Equestrian Centre at 236 Upper Road, West Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on November 22
• Rated 5: Coast To Coast at Larne Harbour, Curran And Drumaliss, Larne, Antrim; rated on November 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Con Magee GAC, GLENRAVEL at 20 Glenravel Road, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on November 29
• Rated 5: Kells Luncheon Club (Church Hall) at 27 Church Road, Kells, Kells, Antrim; rated on November 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Chips and Things at 26 Castle Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on November 23