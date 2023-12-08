Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Mid and East Antrim establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid and East Antrim’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 8th Dec 2023, 08:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Millside Restaurant at 19a Church Road, Ballykennedy, Antrim; rated on November 28

    • Rated 5: Knockagh View Equestrian Centre at 236 Upper Road, West Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim; rated on November 22

    • Rated 5: Coast To Coast at Larne Harbour, Curran And Drumaliss, Larne, Antrim; rated on November 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Con Magee GAC, GLENRAVEL at 20 Glenravel Road, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on November 29

    • Rated 5: Kells Luncheon Club (Church Hall) at 27 Church Road, Kells, Kells, Antrim; rated on November 23

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Chips and Things at 26 Castle Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim; rated on November 23