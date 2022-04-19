In the Commons: what does your MP do?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday January 19, 2022.

As MPs return to the House of Commons – and the headlines – this week, following the Easter recess, we take a look at what contribution Sammy Wilson makes to the chamber.

In the first of this series, analysis shows how often the Democratic Unionist Party MP for East Antrim has voted, how many debates he has taken part in, and how many parliamentary questions he has asked since the last general election.

The figures, from the House of Commons Library, show the activities of MPs between the state opening of Parliament on December 16 2019 and March 7 this year.

Of the 492 votes over this time, Sammy Wilson, who serves in the official Opposition, recorded 326 ayes or noes, and acted as a teller to count one division.

He recorded no vote, or abstained, on 165 occasions – giving the DUP representative a participation rate of 67%.

But this was below the average for all UK politicians who have sat in the House of Commons since the election (excluding the Speakers) of 81%.

Several MPs had participation rates as high as 95%, while Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope voted in just 36% of divisions.

The Conservatives had the highest average rate of 86%, while Alba's two Scottish MPs had the lowest – just 51%.

Meanwhile, DUP had an overall rate of 64%.

The HoC Library said MPs may not vote because they are carrying out other work related to their parliamentary, government or opposition roles.

And participation rates may be affected by ‘pairing arrangements’, whereby MPs from different parties who cannot attend a division agree to cancel out one another’s vote.

Before divisions, debates are held for Members to discuss government policy, new laws and topical issues of the day to help the House reach an informed decision.

Since the last election, Mr Wilson, 69, has taken part in 130 debates, speaking a total of 47,806 words.

By comparison, the average MP has spoken 44,530 words over the same period, Prime Minister Boris Johnson around 394,000 and fellow DUP MP Jim Shannon a whopping 560,000.

These include spoken contributions and oral questions in the House of Commons chamber and in Westminster Hall, but not those shorter than four words.

The figures also show Sammy Wilson, who was elected to his seat on May 5, 2005, has asked 62 Parliamentary Questions since the last election.

These are put formally to a government minister about a matter they are responsible for – to seek information or to press for action from the Government.

This included 18 put to a government minister in person, 37 in writing and four topical questions – those asked during the last 15 minutes of most ministerial question sessions.