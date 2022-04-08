Mid and East Antrim Council asked to establish if has contracts with P&O Ferries

Larne and Cairnryan passengers were advised this morning (Friday) that its services on the Irish Sea crossing remain suspended.

P&O Ferries announced on social media: “It is no longer possible for us to arrange travel via an alternative operator on this route. For essential travel, customers are advised to seek alternatives themselves.”

Councillors were told at the local authority’s monthly meeting on Monday evening that additional redundancy advice and careers service was provided at a recent health, well-being and employability event that had already been organised. An officer’s report said that no P&O employees attended.

A previous sailing on the Larne route.

The report to councillors also stated that a number of staff had remained on the ferry docked in Larne for several hours and lifted the gangway after private security officers arrived to remove them.

Speaking at the council meeting, Larne Lough DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen said: ” I think it is appropriate that we as a council send a message to the chief executive of P&O that their actions were totally unacceptable. I am happy to write to the chief execuitive of P&O outlining our displeasure from this chamber.”

Cllr McKeen noted the “complete disregard” of the company for its 800 staff and their families in “the way it was carried out”.

He also spoke of P&O’s “blatant disregard for customers” who have been “left scrambling to try to get other providers” and “blatant disregard for other local businesses within the Larne area and blatant disregard for the people of Northern Ireland”.

Seconding the proposal, party colleague Larne Lough Alderman Paul Reid said it was a “disgrace” the way staff, who had just sailed a vessel across the sea were treated, to be told by a video call that their services were no longer required.

He pointed out that P&O’s chief executive admitted in Parliament that the company had broken the law.

The Insolvency Service has announced that it has initiated formal civil and criminal investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.

Ald Reid continued: “Easter is one of the busiest times for tourism in Mid and East Antrim and Northern Ireland. Something needs to be done. I am asking the chief executive to consider his position and resign.

Knockagh Ulster Unionist Councillor Andrew Wilson asked to write to P&O’s parent company DP World to highlight the council’s disgust and ramifications for staff.

He also noted concerns over a lack of competition on the Irish Sea route and logistics for transportation of food supplies.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Matthew Armstrong warned that hauliers will not be able to reach the levels of volume needed to survive.

He urged the Westminister government that if they are going to take action to “hurry up and do it” and he asked for a package of measures for businesses throughout the supply chain.

Coast Road Sinn Fein Councillor James McKeown said that the council should consider whether or not it should still work with P&O Ferries.

“I do not think P&O will pay very much attention to a letter from the council. They have no regard given the actions they have taken.

“I think unless they come forward with answers, this council considers withdrawing contracts with them.”

Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Robert Logan commented: “It is regrettable this has happened. In a further amendment, we should write to Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) with our concerns.”

Ballymena SDLP Councillor Eugene Reid said that the council should state that the treatment of employees was “beyond abhorrent and despicable” and stated that the crew should be reinstated immediately.

Cllr McKeen said that he was happy to add the amendment and asked officers to establish if the council has any contracts with P&O.