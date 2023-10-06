Mid and East Antrim establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Crawfords Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 29 Church Street, Ballymena, Antrim was given the maximum score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 91 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.