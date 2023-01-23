Mid and East Antrim establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
A Mid and East Antrim drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Crossways Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 91 Raloo Road, Altilevelly, Larne, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 93 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 83 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.