Mid and East Antrim establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Mid and East Antrim drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mattie's Meetinghouse, a pub, bar or nightclub at 120 Brustin Brae Road, Ballygalley, Larne, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 94 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.