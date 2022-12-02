Mid and East Antrim establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago

The Cow and Caf, a pub, bar or nightclub at 9-11 Fairview Terrace, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 94 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.