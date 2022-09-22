Mid and East Antrim restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sanjha, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6-10 Cullybackey Road, Ballymena, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 173 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.