Mid and East Antrim restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Lotus Flower, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 117 Main Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 157 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.