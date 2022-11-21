Mid and East Antrim restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Mid and East Antrim restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Go Sun Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Bridge Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 178 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (92%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.