Mid and East Antrim restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Castello, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Scotch Quarter, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 168 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 151 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.