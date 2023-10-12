Register
Mid and East Antrim restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid and East Antrim restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Mid and East Antrim restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Castello, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Scotch Quarter, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 168 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 151 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.