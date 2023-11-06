Mid and East Antrim restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Grafters Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20 Pennybridge Industrial Estate, Ballymena, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 165 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 147 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.