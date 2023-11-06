Register
Mid and East Antrim restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid and East Antrim restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Grafters Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20 Pennybridge Industrial Estate, Ballymena, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 165 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 147 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.