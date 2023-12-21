Mid and East Antrim restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Nadine's Diner, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 83 Wakehurst Road, Ballykeel, Ballymena, Antrim was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 164 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 146 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.