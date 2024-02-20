Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating
Subway, a takeaway at Food Court Fairhill Shopping Centre, Ballymena, Antrim was given the maximum score after assessment on January 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 123 takeaways with ratings, 88 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.