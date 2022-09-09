Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lucky Chilli, a takeaway at Hawthorn Grove, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 125 takeaways with ratings, 89 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.