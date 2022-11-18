Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago
Happy Garden, a takeaway at 14 Joymount, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 124 takeaways with ratings, 89 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.