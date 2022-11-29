Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Mama Chef, a takeaway at Mama Chef Prince Andrew Way, Carrickfergus was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 122 takeaways with ratings, 87 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.