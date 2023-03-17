Register
Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Circle K, a takeaway at 24 Dunluce Street, Town Parks, Larne, Antrim was given the score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 124 takeaways with ratings, 90 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.