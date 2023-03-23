Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
China Garden, a takeaway at 14 North Street, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 124 takeaways with ratings, 89 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.