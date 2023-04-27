Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
Eatwell, a takeaway at 7 Doric Way, Antiville, Larne, Antrim was given the score after assessment on March 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 122 takeaways with ratings, 87 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.