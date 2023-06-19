Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
Hot Cha, a takeaway at 37 Main Street, Broughshane Upper, Broughshane, Antrim was given the score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 116 takeaways with ratings, 82 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.