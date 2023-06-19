Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Hot Cha, a takeaway at 37 Main Street, Broughshane Upper, Broughshane, Antrim was given the score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 116 takeaways with ratings, 82 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.