Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
Golden palace, a takeaway at 100 Mill Street, Ballymena was given the score after assessment on May 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 116 takeaways with ratings, 82 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.