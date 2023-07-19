Register
Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
The Kebab House, a takeaway at 19 Cullybackey Road, Brocklamont, Ballymena, Antrim was given the score after assessment on June 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 116 takeaways with ratings, 81 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.