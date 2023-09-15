Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Khyber, a takeaway at 10 Bridge Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 118 takeaways with ratings, 84 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.