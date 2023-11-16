Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Just Indian, a takeaway at 161 Larne Road, North East Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 119 takeaways with ratings, 85 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.