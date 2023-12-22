Register
BREAKING

Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Zuzu Asian Fusion, a takeaway at 75a Belfast Road, West Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 121 takeaways with ratings, 87 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.