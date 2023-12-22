Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Zuzu Asian Fusion, a takeaway at 75a Belfast Road, West Division, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 121 takeaways with ratings, 87 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.