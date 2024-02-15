Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Belfast Burger Company, a takeaway at 3 Upper Waterloo Road, Curran And Drumaliss, Larne, Antrim was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 122 takeaways with ratings, 87 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.