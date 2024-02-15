Register
BREAKING

Mid and East Antrim takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Belfast Burger Company, a takeaway at 3 Upper Waterloo Road, Curran And Drumaliss, Larne, Antrim was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 122 takeaways with ratings, 87 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.