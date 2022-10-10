Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Di's Superfry, a takeaway at 61 Irish Quarter West, Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 124 takeaways with ratings, 88 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.