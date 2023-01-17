Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
Johnnies Chef, a takeaway at 3a Chester Avenue, White Head, Whitehead, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 121 takeaways with ratings, 89 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.