Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
47 minutes ago
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Evergreen Chinese, a takeaway at 182 Station Road, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 124 takeaways with ratings, 90 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.