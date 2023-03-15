Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
Peking House, a takeaway at 10 Station Road, Kells, Kells, Antrim was given the score after assessment on February 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 124 takeaways with ratings, 90 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.