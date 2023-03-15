Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 minutes ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
1 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
1 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
14 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
14 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child

Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Peking House, a takeaway at 10 Station Road, Kells, Kells, Antrim was given the score after assessment on February 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 124 takeaways with ratings, 90 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.