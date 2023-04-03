Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
Dillingers, a takeaway at 43a Victoria Road, Carrickfergus, Antrim was given the score after assessment on February 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 123 takeaways with ratings, 87 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.