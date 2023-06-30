Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
Apache Peking, a takeaway at 82 Broughshane Street, Ballymena was given the score after assessment on May 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 117 takeaways with ratings, 82 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.