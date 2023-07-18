Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
Nice N Spicy, a takeaway at 52 William Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Antrim was given the score after assessment on June 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 116 takeaways with ratings, 81 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.