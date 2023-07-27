Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus

Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Peking House, a takeaway at 10 Station Road, Kells, Kells, Antrim was given the score after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 116 takeaways with ratings, 82 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.