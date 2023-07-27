Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Peking House, a takeaway at 10 Station Road, Kells, Kells, Antrim was given the score after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 116 takeaways with ratings, 82 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.