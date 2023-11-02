Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Doury Frier, a takeaway at 38 Doury Road, Dunclug, Ballymena, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 118 takeaways with ratings, 83 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.